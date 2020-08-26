JMC Projects zoom 13 per cent on securing new orders

JMC Projects (India) has secured new orders worth ₹554 crore. The civil engineering and EPC company bagged a ₹315-crore order for a building project in South India, and another ₹239 crore order for a factory project in Maharashtra

SK Tripathi, CEO & Dy. Managing Director said the company had won orders of around ₹4,000 crore till date in FY21 despite the challenging market conditions, demonstrating JMC's 'impeccable reputation for domain expertise, prudent tendering and client confidence.'

Shareholders and investors will closely monitor the execution of the projects.

The company’s shares gained as much as 13.11 per cent to trade at ₹60.40 in the noon trade.