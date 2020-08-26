Stocks

JMC Projects zoom 13 per cent on securing new orders

Internet Desk | Updated on August 26, 2020 Published on August 26, 2020

JMC Projects (India) has secured new orders worth ₹554 crore. The civil engineering and EPC company bagged a ₹315-crore order for a building project in South India, and another ₹239 crore order for a factory project in Maharashtra

SK Tripathi, CEO & Dy. Managing Director said the company had won orders of around ₹4,000 crore till date in FY21 despite the challenging market conditions, demonstrating JMC's 'impeccable reputation for domain expertise, prudent tendering and client confidence.'

Shareholders and investors will closely monitor the execution of the projects.

The company’s shares gained as much as 13.11 per cent to trade at ₹60.40 in the noon trade.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 26, 2020
stocks and shares
JMC Projects (India) Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.