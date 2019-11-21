Kalpataru completes sale of its entire stake in Kalpataru Satpura Transco

Kalpataru Power Transmission on Wednesday said it has completed the sale of its entire stake in Kalpataru Satpura Transco Pvt Ltd to CLP India. In July, it had inked definitive agreements with CLP India to sell its stake in three subsidiaries — Kalpataru Satpura Transco Private Ltd, Alipurduar Transmission Ltd and Kohima-Mariani Transmission Ltd — at an estimated enterprise value of ₹3,275 crore, subject to customary adjustments on the respective closing dates. Shares of Kalpataru closed 2.34 per cent higher at ₹450.15 on the BSE.