Broker's Call: Karnataka Bank (Buy)

Rolls-Royce announces Dawn Silver Bullet collection car
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
Anand Rathi
Karnataka Bank (Buy)
CMP: ₹45.4
Target: ₹95
Key takeaways: a) In the last few years, Karnataka Bank’s asset quality was under pressure, as it had high slippages owing to its exposure to some of the stressed sectors. With most of the stress in its corporate book already recognised, we expect slippage run rate to moderate and asset quality to improve in the medium-term. We expect GNPA to improve 128 bps from the current levels by FY22 and forecast it at 3.7 per cent.
The bank’s current Tier-1 stands at 10.4 per cent. In the recent quarters the bank is focussing on increasing its granular retail and SME books and selectively lend to higher rate corporate.
Currently there are concerns on capitalisation and liquidity of smaller private banks including Karnataka Bank. Yet, capitalisation of the bank looks adequate for the medium-term. With RBI’s active measures to provide adequate liquidity to banks, we expect no major impact of its liquidity. As most of the stress in the bank’s book is already recognised, we expect credit cost to moderate leading to RoE normalisation. We retain our ‘Buy’ recommendation, with a target of ₹95 at 0.4x P/ABV of its FY22e book.
Risks: High provisioning, large slippages from its agriculture and MSME books.
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
India has added problems on its plate, such as unsold BS-IV stocks
The 2020 Tata Harrier is far more refined, gets an auto gearbox and offers buyers what they’ve been asking for
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
With global central banks upping the ante and announcing emergency measures to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, the ...
The stock of Exide Industries gained 5 per cent with good volume on Thursday. Investors with a short-term ...
With just about 10 days to go, here’s what you can do to reduce your tax burden
Earlier instances on ban on short-selling have not really helped. It also hampers market efficiency
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...