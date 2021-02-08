Stocks

Karur Vysya Bank shares jump over 12 per cent

Published on February 08, 2021

Shares of Karur Vysya Bank has soared over 12 per cent outperforming its private bank space by 7.79 per cent on Monday.

It had fetched nearly 32 per cent return in the last four trading session.

The stock had touched an intraday high of ₹59.3, up 12.2 per cent and currently hovers around ₹57.85.

Since recording a 52-week low at ₹18.15 in March 2020, it currently trades well above 21- and 50-day moving averages.

