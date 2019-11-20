Stocks

Kaveri Seed, JB Chem to turn ex-date for buyback

| Updated on November 19, 2019 Published on November 20, 2019

Shares of Kaveri Seed Company and JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals will turn ex-date on Thursday for the proposed buyback. Kaveri Seed will buy back up to 28 lakh shares worth ₹196 crore at ₹700 a share; JB Chem will buy back 29,54,545 shares worth ₹130 crore at ₹440 a share.

Investors need to buy these shares by Wednesday, as both issues are on proportionate basis through the tender offer route. Both companies have set the record date for the buyback as November 22.

Published on November 20, 2019
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Kaveri Seed Company Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Shree Cement QIP issue opens for subscription