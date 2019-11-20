Kaveri Seed, JB Chem to turn ex-date for buyback

Shares of Kaveri Seed Company and JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals will turn ex-date on Thursday for the proposed buyback. Kaveri Seed will buy back up to 28 lakh shares worth ₹196 crore at ₹700 a share; JB Chem will buy back 29,54,545 shares worth ₹130 crore at ₹440 a share.

Investors need to buy these shares by Wednesday, as both issues are on proportionate basis through the tender offer route. Both companies have set the record date for the buyback as November 22.