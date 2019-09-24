Kaveri Seed to meet for buyback proposal

The board of directors of Kaveri Seed Company will meet on Wednesday to consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company. The board will consider the quantum, number of shares, price of the issue, mode of buyback and other matters incidental thereto.

Shareholders would focus on the key proposals, including the record date. The company had posted a net profit of ₹214.73 crore for FY2018-19 and revenues of ₹768.99 crore.