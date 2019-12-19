Stocks

Company news: Kaya

The board of directors of Kaya on Thursday approved the resolution to borrow ₹7 crore each from Harsh Mariwala and Rajendra Mariwala, Directors of the company. However, Kaya Ltd has not provided any other details (such as nature/structure, terms and purpose) of funds. Shares of Kaya closed 0.74 per cent higher at ₹327.80 on the BSE.

