Stocks

Kehair to head Edelweiss Wealth

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 08, 2021

Edelweiss Financial Services on Wednesday informed the exchanges that Ashish Kehair has been promoted to Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Edelweiss Wealth Management (EWM). Ashish Kehair will lead the strategic initiatives and business operations for EWM, reporting to the Board of Directors. The appointment is subject to regulatory approvals. Kehair will replace Nitin Jain who is departing the organisation after a transition period to pursue entrepreneurial interests. The stock of Edelweiss Financial Services closed 2 per cent higher at ₹81.20 on the BSE.

Published on September 08, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like