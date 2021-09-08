Kehair to head Edelweiss Wealth

Edelweiss Financial Services on Wednesday informed the exchanges that Ashish Kehair has been promoted to Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Edelweiss Wealth Management (EWM). Ashish Kehair will lead the strategic initiatives and business operations for EWM, reporting to the Board of Directors. The appointment is subject to regulatory approvals. Kehair will replace Nitin Jain who is departing the organisation after a transition period to pursue entrepreneurial interests. The stock of Edelweiss Financial Services closed 2 per cent higher at ₹81.20 on the BSE.