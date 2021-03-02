KIMS files DRHP for ₹700-cr IPO

Corporate healthcare and hospital chain Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd has filed its DRHP with SEBI for its proposed initial public offer to raise up to ₹700 crore, according to sources.

The Hyderabad-based KIMS provides multi-disciplinary integrated healthcare services and operates 9 multi-specialty KIMS Hospitals, with an aggregate bed capacity of 3,064, including over 2,500 operational beds as of December 31, 2020.

The proposed initial public offering comprises of a fresh issue aggregating up to ₹200 crore and an offer for sale of up to 2.134 crore shares that include 1.397 croreshares by General Atlantic Singapore KH Pte. Ltd (the investor selling shareholder) and50.35 lakh shares by promoters.