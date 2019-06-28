Stocks

KPR Agrochem IPO: Listed peers eyed

Published on June 28, 2019

 

KPR Agrochem’s ₹283-crore IPO will open for subscription on Friday. This company is focused on manufacturing, distribution and retailing of a wide range of crop yield-enhancing and protection products, and its products range from seeds to crop nutrient products to crop protection products and veterinary feed supplements. Focus will be on listed peers such as Coromandel International, Chambal Fertilisers, Rallis India, PI Industries, Insecticides India and Dhanuka Agritech.

