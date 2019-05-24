Stocks

Company news: Kridhan Infra Limited

| Updated on May 24, 2019 Published on May 24, 2019

Readymade Steel Singapore, the wholly-owned Singapore subsidiary of Kridhan Infra Limited, has made an application (for insolvency) under Section 227A of the Companies Act of Singapore. The stock of Kridhan Infra closed at ₹34.25, up 0.74 per cent on the BSE.

Kridhan Infra Ltd
