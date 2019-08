Shares of Lactose (India) are likely to remain in focus, as the company has re-paid the entire loan amount of ₹43 crore obtained from Piramal Housing and Capital Finance.

The company took ₹41 crore as term loan facility and ₹2 crore as working capital facility. The term loan facility agreement was signed in 2017 while the working capital facility agreement was entered into in March 20.

Shareholders and analysts of Lactose will closely monitor further developments.