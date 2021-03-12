Laxmi Organic raises ₹180 crore ahead of IPO

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd, a Mumbai-based specialty chemicals manufacturer, has raised ₹180 crore from 15 anchor investors a day prior to the opening of its initial public offering (IPO).
The company allocated 1.38 crore shares at ₹130 per share on Friday, it informed the bourses.
Eight foreign portfolio investors who participated in the anchor were Nomura India Equity Fund, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Goldman Sachs, Kuber India (Plutus), Theleme India Master Fund, Malabar India Fund, Ashoka India Opportunities Fund, India Acorn Fund. These investors were allocated 78.46 lakh shares for about ₹102 crore.
Malabar India Fund and Ashok India Opportunities Fund have also invested ₹55 crore and ₹35 crore, respectively, in a Pre-IPO round last month.
Amongst the domestic investors, SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and Aditya Birla Mutual Fund picked up the largest allocation of 10.77 lakh shares (7.78 per cent) for about ₹14 crore each, across their various schemes.
Kotak Mutual Fund, SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life, DSP Mutual Fund were the other domestic institutions allocated shares, with these institutions were shares worth ₹9 crore each.
