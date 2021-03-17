Laxmi Organics IPO subscribed 107 times

The IPO of Laxmi Organic Industries was subscribed 107 times on Wednesday, the last day of the issue. The Mumbai-based speciality chemicals manufacturer has received bids of 347.51 crore shares against 3.25 crore shares on offer.

While the QIB category received bids for 175.43 times, the retail category was subscribed 19.95 times and the non-institutional investor by 217.62 times.

The offer consists of a fresh issuance of equity shares aggregating to ₹300 crore, and an OFS of shares aggregating to ₹300 crore. The price band has been fixed at ₹129-130 a share.