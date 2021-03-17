Stocks

Laxmi Organics IPO subscribed 107 times

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on March 17, 2021

The IPO of Laxmi Organic Industries was subscribed 107 times on Wednesday, the last day of the issue. The Mumbai-based speciality chemicals manufacturer has received bids of 347.51 crore shares against 3.25 crore shares on offer.

While the QIB category received bids for 175.43 times, the retail category was subscribed 19.95 times and the non-institutional investor by 217.62 times.

The offer consists of a fresh issuance of equity shares aggregating to ₹300 crore, and an OFS of shares aggregating to ₹300 crore. The price band has been fixed at ₹129-130 a share.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on March 17, 2021
initial public offering
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.