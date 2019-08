Hitech Corporation on Monday informed the bourses that manufacturing operations at its Baddi unit in Himachal Pradesh have been disrupted since August 18 due to floods caused by the heavy rain in the region.

The company is in the process of ascertaining the damage/loss and will take necessary steps to resume the operations at the earliest, it said, adding that it has insurance to cover the damage caused by floods. The stock of Hitechwill be under close monitoring by investors.