LIC IPO size to be larger than any precedent: DIPAM

The Government on Thursday floated Request for Proposals (RFPs) for appointment of merchant bankers, legal advisor, registrar & share transfer agent and advertisement agency to take forward Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

One common element in three tender documents says: “The potential size of the IPO is expected to be larger than any precedent in Indian Markets. In order to achieve a successful IPO, it is the endeavor of the GoI to attract investment from institutional investors, both domestic and global, in addition to the retail investors.” This part is missing in the document for appointing legal advisors. Bid for merchant bankers and registrar & share transfer agent will open on August 6, while for other two on August 9.

However, all the four documents have mentioned that the listing of shares of the LICI on stock exchanges would entail part-sale of Government’s stake in LICI and to raise fresh equity share capital for LICI, through a prospectus based “Initial Public Offer” (IPO) in the domestic market as per SEBI Rules and Regulations. But there is no mention of percentage of the shares to be offloaded.

“The percentage of paid-up equity to be issued/divested as part of the IPO will be determined based on the post-issue capital of LICI calculated in consonance with clause 19 (2) of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules, 1957 (SCRR). A part of the public offering may be reserved for employees and policyholders of LIC,” introduction in the documents mentioned.

CCEA nod

Last week, Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) gave ‘in-principal approval’ to LIC IPO. Although the timeline is not fixed for the IPO, it is expected to hit the market during the fourth quarter of FY 2020-21. The Government has already notified all amendments in LIC Act 1956 to facilitate IPO. Earlier, based on decisions by SEBI, the Finance Ministry notified relaxed norms for large companies planning to enter the stock market.

On December 31, the Government appointed Milliman Advisors LLP India as the Reporting Actuary for the Embedded Value of LIC. the Indian Embedded Value (IEV) for LIC. The IEV measures the consolidated value of shareholders’ interest in the life insurance business within the meaning of the Insurance Act, 1938, and applicable IRDAI regulations. It is one of the pre-conditions of the initial public offer (IPO) for LIC, and it needs to be determined by an independent actuary.

IPO of LIC is critical when the Government need more and more resources during the fiscal as higher expenditure is required due to pandemic. However, tax collection is better, as on the date, there is still uncertainty that could affect collection. The Government has set a target of ₹1.75 lakh crore to be raised through disinvestment, out of which proceeds from selling Government’s stake in Public Sector Banks and Financial Institutions has been pegged at ₹1 lakh crore. As on date, the Government has collected ₹7,645.7 crore through disinvestment.