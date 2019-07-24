Stocks

What to watch

LIC reduces 2.02% stake in MTNL

| Updated on July 24, 2019 Published on July 24, 2019

Crisis-ridden Mahanagar Telecom Nigam on Wednesday informed the exchanges that Life Insurance Corporation of India had sold stake in the company during the last two months. In a disclosure to the bourses, it said, LIC had sold 1.27 crore shares of MTNL in the open market between June 4 and July 22. Following the selling, LIC’s holding in the company got reduced to 13.607 per cent from 15.629 per cent. Shareholders will closely monitor further action from LIC.

Published on July 24, 2019
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Company news: UPL Corporation