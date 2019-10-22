Company news | Lincoln Pharmaceuticals

Stocks

October 22, 2019

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals has been awarded a patent for its liquid Diclofenac Metered-Dose Rectal Spray (Diclofenac Rectal Spray) by the Government of India. The patent is valid for 20 years. The company has necessary approvals from the Drug Controller General of India and is planning to launch it in the Indian market by January 2020.

The company is also planning to apply for a global patent for this ‘novel’ solution. Shares of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals jumped 4.24 per cent at ₹159.70 on the NSE.

