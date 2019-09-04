Stocks

What to watch: Linde India: Focus on open offer

| Updated on September 04, 2019 Published on September 04, 2019

 

Linde India shares will remain in focus, as the open offer for acquisition of up to 2.13 crore shares, representing 25 per cent of its fully diluted voting equity share capital, from the BOC Group (and others) will remain open till September 17. The floor price has been fixed at ₹478. Earlier, the company had rejected the delisting offer in January (due to the global takeover), as it felt the discovered price of ₹2,025 was too high against the then floor price of ₹428.50.

