L&T gains 2 per cent on bagging new orders

Internet Desk | Updated on April 09, 2020 Published on April 09, 2020

The shares of Larsen and Toubro has gained nearly 2 per cent on Thursday to trade at ₹823.20.

The power transmission and distribution business of L&T Construction has bagged orders in India and abroad.

In Kuwait, a prestigious order has been awarded to upgrade substations and related power facilities in KNPC's Mina Al Ahmadi oil refinery. The revamped network of distribution substations with the latest technology will enhance the reliability of power supply and facilitate expansion.

It has won an order from Egypt to design, supply, construct and commission a 220 kV gas-insulated substation.

It has also bagged an order to strengthen the urban HT distribution network in Chennai.

Since the orders are classified under the `major' category, indicating a total value of Rs 5000-7000 crore.

