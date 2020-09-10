Stocks

Broker's call: L&T Infotech: Buy

| Updated on September 10, 2020 Published on September 10, 2020

Ambit Capital

Target: ₹2,800

CMP: ₹2,485

We like LTI for its strong leadership team with experience of handling scale; best digital capabilities within tier-II; focussed execution across client mining, large deals, must-have logos, million- dollar relationships, scaling alliances and growing through digital; and strict operational control.

Medium-term consolidation with Mindtree would create an entity half the size of Tech Mahindra (75 per cent in the US) and add complementary capabilities in Digital/RCM/Hitech.

LTI has been the best performer in IT at nearly 16 per cent USD revenue CAGR (vs 8/14 per cent for tier-I/tier-II) and EPS CAGR of 16 per cent over FY17-20. We expect industry-leading revenue/EPS CAGR of 10/15 per cent over FY20-23 to continue.

While a tad punchy, current valuations could sustain on superior performance and best-in-class RoIC (45 per cent in FY20). Target price of ₹2,800 implies 23x one-year forward EPS (up to Sep-21E) of ₹122.

Lower-than-expected traction in large deals (after weak Q1), higher-than-anticipated pressure in BFSI/ENU and management churn in a potential merger with Mindtree are key risks.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 10, 2020
L&T Technology Services
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.