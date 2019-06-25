L&T Technology: OFS by L&T opens today

Larsen and Toubro plans to sell up to two lakh shares, or 0.19 per cent, of the total paid-up equity capital of L&T Technology Services on June 25 (for non-retail investors only) and on June 26 (for retail investors and non-retail investors who choose to carry forward their unallotted bids). The floor price is ₹1,650 a share.

Currently, promoters hold 78.88 per cent stake in L&T Technology. This move will help them meet SEBI’s minimum public shareholding norm.