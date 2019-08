Lupin on Tuesday announced the completion of the Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) inspection of its finished products manufacturing facility (Unit-1) at Mandideep, by the French National Agency for Medicines and Health Products Safety (ANSM).

The inspection was conducted between April 8 and April 12. The ANSM inspection closed with no critical or major observations, Lupin said. Shares of Lupin closed 0.76 per cent lower at ₹750.90 on the BSE.