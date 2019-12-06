Mahindra MF launches ‘Mahindra Top 250 Nivesh Yojana’ scheme

Mahindra Mutual Fund, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services, has launched new open ended equity scheme ‘Mahindra Top 250 Nivesh Yojana,’ for investors who are seeking to generate long term capital appreciation and income through investments in equity and equity-related securities of large and mid-cap companies.

The new fund offer will close on December 20.

Ashutosh Bishnoi, Managing Director & CEO, Mahindra Mutual Fund said Indian economy is expected to bounce back sooner than later on account of various fiscal and monetary stimulus announced by the Government and RBI.

The future direction of the markets looks promising on potential corporate earnings recovery and gradually steadying macroeconomic environment. We believe the scheme will offer growth with stability approach to the equity portfolio, and is suitable for investors who are seeking long term wealth creation and income, he said.

Jatinder Pal Singh, CMO, Mahindra Mutual Fund said the fund aims to build a portfolio with nearly equal exposure in large and mid-cap, and take tactical calls based on market cycles.