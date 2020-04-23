Make the most of BusinessLine’s expertise with the Fisdom app

‘The best lesson from Covid-19 is to be humble’
DICV chief Satyakam Arya says mankind should use the crisis to introspect
BusinessLine has constantly delivered fact-based, unbiased, objective and level-headed journalism over the past 26 years. We have also developed considerable expertise in investment advisory, built on the vast domain knowledge of our in-house team of highly qualified financial research analysts.
We bring this advice to you through our Portfolio section, which covers the entire spectrum of personal finance — from mutual funds, stocks and insurance to retirement planning and personal taxation.
We are now taking the next step towards becoming a one-stop financial services destination for our readers. We have identified strong synergies in building the wealth management business through a strategic alliance with India’s award-winning personal finance application, Fisdom. Readers can now tap into the expertise of our research team, make informed decisions, and execute them through the Fisdom app.
The product is already live and you can access it at https://bit.ly/3aAWSml
As BusinessLine Editor Raghavan Srinivasan puts it: “Delivering value to our readers through credible news, informed opinion and insight-driven analysis has always been central to what we do.”
“Our Portfolio section has earned a well-deserved reputation for offering readers actionable insights on their investments across all asset classes, backed by a market-leading team of in-house analysts and experts. The partnership with Fisdom will take this further, marrying their cutting-edge fintech with BL’s expertise in financial markets and offering our readers a seamless transition from information to insight to investment action, all under one roof,” he added.
Fisdom is a leading personal finance application that seeks to blend the best of technology and domain expertise to deliver a superior wealth management experience to customers through a seamless, simplistic interface. It counts various public and private sector banks, NBFCs and co-operative banks as its partners.
“Customer centricity has always been at the heart of everything we do at The Hindu Publishing Group,” says LV Navaneeth, CEO, The Hindu Group. “The endeavour is to continually leverage technology to deliver a best-in-class and comprehensive product suite to cater to all our customer needs.”
“We are delighted to partner with BusinessLine to offer technology-enabled investment solutions to their readers from across the country,” says Subramanya SV, co-founder and CEO of Fisdom. “This will help us offer digital and smart investment options to the very financially savvy and loyal readership that BusinessLine has.”
DICV chief Satyakam Arya says mankind should use the crisis to introspect
Automobile companies are using their manufacturing expertise to make medical equipment; 3D-printing, car parts ...
Riding on meticulous planning, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles sucessfully transitioned to the BS-VI regime ...
In a WFH world where everybody is Zooming or Hanging Out, the inevitable has happened. Video chat fatigue is a ...
Flexi deposits and sweep options help you earn more, even as they give instant access to the funds
Air has been cleared on tax on dividend in unit-holders’ hands
An explainer on what happened in the contract - who made money, who lost and how SEBI and MCX could have been ...
Finance Act, 2020 tightened the existing provisions for those who have not been filing income tax returns.
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...