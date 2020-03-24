Stocks

Mangalam Drugs gearing up for Covid-19 drug

| Updated on March 24, 2020 Published on March 24, 2020

 

Shares of Mangalam Drugs and Organics, engaged in the business of manufacturing of various active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for anti-malaria, anti-retrovirals, including hydroxrychloroquine sulphate (HCQS) and chloroquine phosphate (CQP) APIs, may remain in focus. The company is gearing up production of HCQS and CQP APIs to meet the demand in case these are approved for treatment of patients affected by the novel coronavirus by regulatory authorities, it said in a statement.

Published on March 24, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Broker's call: Solar Industries (Hold)