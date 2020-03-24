Mangalam Drugs gearing up for Covid-19 drug

Shares of Mangalam Drugs and Organics, engaged in the business of manufacturing of various active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for anti-malaria, anti-retrovirals, including hydroxrychloroquine sulphate (HCQS) and chloroquine phosphate (CQP) APIs, may remain in focus. The company is gearing up production of HCQS and CQP APIs to meet the demand in case these are approved for treatment of patients affected by the novel coronavirus by regulatory authorities, it said in a statement.