NSE suspends trading in Manpasand Beverages

| Updated on December 10, 2019 Published on December 10, 2019

The National Stock Exchange has suspended trading in Manpasand Beverages from Wednesday. In a circular on Tuesday, the NSE said that the company has failed to meet the listing regulations by not disclosing March and June quarter results. Besides, the company also did not pay the fine imposed for the violation of non-disclosure of quarterly results, it added.

After 15 days of suspension, the trading will happen under trade-to-trade category on the first day of every week for six months, the statement added. Shares of the company slumped 4.74 per cent to ₹13.05 on the NSE.

