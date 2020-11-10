Stocks

Market update: Sensex up 200 points in opening session; Nifty around 12,500

BL Internet Desk | Updated on November 10, 2020 Published on November 10, 2020

istock.com/sefa ozel

After the stock marke hit new highs yesterday, the session today also began on a green note.

Sensex was up 216.15 points to 42,813.58 in opening session meanwhile, Nifty advanced 51.65 points to 12,512.70.

stock market
