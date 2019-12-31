9.25 am

Stocks in focus

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Monday, announced the launch of Sodium Nitroprusside injection, 50 mg/2 ml (25 mg/ml) single-dose vial,in the United States. The Nitropress brand and generics had US sales of about $8 million MAT for the most recent 12 months ended October 2019 according to IQVIA Health. Dr Reddy’s Sodium Nitroprusside injection is available in single-dose 50 mg/2 ml (25 mg/ml) vials. Nitropress is a trademark of Hospira, Inc. Shares of Dr Reddy’s may react positively to the development.

Chalet Hotels has entered into a deal with Marriott Hotels India to build hotels and extend contracts. Accordingly, The Westin Hyderabad Hitec City, a 170-key property, is expected by 2020; The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace (427 keys) a new contract; W Mumbai Powai Lake, (150 keys), is expected by 2023; The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake (600 keys) a new contract with brand conversion for Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre, and Hotel Lakeside Chalet - Marriott Executive Apartments (173 keys) a new contract.

Kaveri Seed Company’s buyback offer will open on Tuesday. The company plans to buy back up to 28 lakh shares worth ₹196 crore at ₹700 a share. Only those shareholders whose names appeared on the company’s books on November 22 (record date) can participate in the buyback, which is through the tender route on proportionate basis. The buyback offer ends on January 23, 2020. Shares of Kaveri Seed on Monday closed at ₹514.20 on the NSE. Analysts will watch for the response to the buyback issue.

9.15 am

Opening bell:

Sensex and Nifty have opened in red for the last day of the 2019. The Nifty 50 opened at 12,235.05, with around 20.80 drop. The BSE Sensex opened at 41,503.19. The drop was 54.81 points.

9.10 am

Today's Pick: Apollo Hospitals (₹1,418.9): Buy

We recommend a buy in the stocks of Apollo Hospitals at current levels. The Stock of Apollo Hospitals had a volatile year. It registered a 52-week low of ₹1,083.1 in February. But after that, the stock started to rally and marked its lifetime high of ₹1,579.7 in September.

Since then, the stock has largely been oscillating in a broad range between ₹1,350 and ₹1,540. Notably, the stock witnessed downward pressure in December, where it tumbled to ₹1,350 from ₹1,485 levels. However, further decline was arrested as ₹1,350 acted a substantial support.

In the past week, the stock broke out of the key resistance at ₹1,400 and is currently trading at ₹1,418.9; it has also closed above the 21-DMA on a daily basis. Thus, the price action on the daily chart hints a positive momentum. Corroborating the bullish bias, the daily RSI is showing an uptick and has moved above the midpoint level of 50. Also, the MACD indicator on the daily chart indicates a positive momentum. Hence, investors with short-term perspective can buy the stock with stop loss at ₹1,390 for a target is at ₹1,480.

9.05 am

Day Trading Guide For December 31, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1282 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1260 1245 1285 1298 Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss, as ₹1,285 levels is a strong resistance

₹732 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 723 715 736 742 Buy the stock of Infosys if price moderates to the support at ₹723 levels and place a tight stop-loss

₹238 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 234 231 239 242 The stock is facing selling pressure on rallies; thus, initiate short position on rallies with stop-loss at ₹242

₹128 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 125 122 130 133 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC moves beyond ₹130 levels

₹1544 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1530 1500 1545 1560 Consider initiating fresh long positions only if the stock breaks out of ₹1,545 and place stop-loss at ₹1,530

₹334 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 325 318 335 341 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI rally past ₹335 levels

₹2183 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2180 2160 2220 2240 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock falls below the support at ₹2,180 levels

12332 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 12250 12230 12350 12400 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract advances above 12,350 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.