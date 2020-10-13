Stocks

Market updates: Indices open in red; Nifty around 11,900

PTI | Updated on October 13, 2020 Published on October 13, 2020

The benchmark indices today opened the session in the red territory.

Sensex slipped 32.82 points to 40,560.98. Meanwhile, Nifty was down 12.60 points at 11,918.35

UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel, and Asian Paints were the top gainers. Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, GAIL were the top laggards.

stock market
