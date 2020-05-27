9:50 am

Oil falls on demand concerns, US-China tensions

Oil prices fell on Wednesday on concerns over how quickly fuel demand will recover even as lockdowns ease in many countries with falling coronavirus cases, with US-China tensions adding to pressure.

Brent crude futures fell 40 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to $35.77 by 0009 GMT, after falling 1.8 per cent on Tuesday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 49 cents, or 1.2 per cent, at $33.95 a barrel, having risen 3.3 per cent the previous session.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and producers including Russia, a grouping referred to as OPEC+, are cutting their output by almost 10 million barrels per day in May-June to buttress prices as the coronavirus pandemic quarantines have slashed fuel demand. Click here to read in full the oil markets report.

9:35 am

Asian markets pull back as Hong Kong uncertainty weighs

Asian shares shed some of their recent gains on Wednesday as investor concerns about rising tensions between the United States and China tempered optimism about a re-opening of the world economy.

US President Donald Trump said late on Tuesday he is preparing to take action against China this week over its effort to impose national security laws on Hong Kong, but gave no further details.

Worsening relations between the world's two biggest economies will further hobble global growth, already in the doldrums due to the coronavirus pandemic worldwide. Click here to read the Asian markets report in full.

9:15 am

Opening bell

The markets opened in the green on Wednesday. The Sensex opened up 100 points or 0.33 per cent at 30,710. The Nifty rose 28 points or 0.32 per cent to 9,057.

9:10 am

Day Trading Guide for Wednesday, May 27, 2020

₹853 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 840 826 870 885 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹870 levels

₹680 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 672 660 690 700 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹672 levels

₹191 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 188 185 194 197 The near-term outlook stays positive as long as the stock of ITC trades above ₹188. Buy in dips

₹76 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 74 72 78 80 Fresh long positions are recommended with tight stop-loss if the stock ONGC advances above ₹78 levels

₹1423 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1410 1395 1435 1450 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of RIL fails to rally above ₹1,435 levels

₹151 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 145 140 155 160 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI moves above ₹155 levels

₹1943 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1920 1900 1965 1985 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹1,965 levels

9046 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 8990 8940 9100 9170 Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the contract jumps above 9,100 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9:00 am

Today's Pick: JK Cement (₹234.4): Buy

Investors with a short-term view can buy the stock of JK Cement at current levels.

The stock took support ₹180 in early April this year and changed direction triggered by positive divergence on the daily relative strength index and price rate of change indicator. Since late April, the stock has been in a short-term uptrend. But it had encountered a key resistance at ₹223 in mid-April and witnessed a corrective decline.

Key support at around ₹190 had cushioned the stock last week and thus helped the resumption of uptrend. While trending up, the stock had decisively breached its 21- and 50-DMAs and trades well above them. Click here to read in full Today's Pick on JK Cement.