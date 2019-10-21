8.37 am

Oil prices dip on weak demand outlook, supply concerns

Oil prices eased on Monday amid persistent concerns about the global economic outlook and the impact on oil demand, while Russia again missed its target to cut oil output last month.

Global benchmark Brent crude oil futures fell by 10 cents, or 0.2%, to $59.32 a barrel . Read more here

8.35 am

Asian markets open steady, pound stumbles on Brexit vote delay

Asian stocks were steady in a cautious start to the week on Monday, while the British pound fell following a delay to a crucial vote on Britain's divorce from the European Union.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan were flat, with Australian shares off down 0.3%. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.13 per cent. Read more here