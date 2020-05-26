9:45 am

The long term outlook remains negative for Hindalco Industries (Rs 124.85), though in the short-term the stock may make positive strides. The stock finds an immediate support at Rs 103 and the major one at Rs 88 while immediate resistance appears at Rs 150 and move past that level has the potential to lift Hindalco towards Rs 182. The stock is now ruling at a crucial level. A conclusive close above Rs 128 could tilt the bias towards bulls. We expect Hindalco to move in a positive zone in the near term.

Oil prices rose on clear signs that producers are sticking to commitments to cut crude supply, even as more vehicles got back on the road with coronavirus lockdowns easing around the world.

United States WTI crude futures gained 2.3 per cent, or 75 cents, to $34.00 as of 0057 GMT. Brent crude futures inched up 0.7 per cent, or 23 cents to $35.76, adding to a 1.1 per cent gain on Monday in thin holiday trading.

Indian indices opened on positive note today. The Sensex rallied 373.67 points to 31,046.26 in opening session, while the Nifty jumped 108.70 points to 9,147.95.

Today's pick: Gujarat Pipavav Port

The short-term outlook is bullish for the stock of Gujarat Pipavav Port. It has potential to trend upwards and reach the price targets of Rs. 66 and Rs. 68 in the coming trading sessions. Traders can buy the stock with a stop-loss at Rs. 61.

Here's the Day trading Guide for the day

₹838 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 826 810 850 865 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹850 levels

₹692 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 683 672 700 710 Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys rallies above ₹700 levels

₹186 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 183 180 189 192 Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of ITC while maintaining stop-loss at ₹183 levels

₹76 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 74 72 78 80 Initiate fresh long positions with tight stop-loss only if the stock ONGC advances above ₹78 levels

₹1431 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1415 1395 1445 1458 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹1,415 levels

₹150 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 145 140 155 160 Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of SBI rallies above ₹155 levels

₹2018 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2000 1980 2040 2060 Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of TCS while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹2,000 levels

9027 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 8970 8900 9100 9170 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract rallies beyond 9,100 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.