9.18 am

Markets opening: The equity indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a flat note on Wednesday tracking Asian markets.

At 09.16 am, the Sensex is down 185.93 points or 0.48 per cent at 38,911.21, and the Nifty down 49.95 points or 0.43 per cent at 11,538.25.

9.12 am

Today's Pick - Suven Life Sciences (₹294.2): Buy

Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Suven Life Sciences at current levels. The stock has been in a medium-term uptrend since taking support at around ₹218 in early August this year.

While trending up it had decisively breached the 200-day moving average as well as a key resistance at ₹250 in late August and continued to trend upwards. Short-term trend is also up for the stock. It hovers well above the 50- and 200-day moving averages. Read more on the technical call here

9.07 am

Oil falls after Trump's comments douse trade talk optimism

Oil prices fell for a second day on Wednesday on worries about falling fuel demand after US President Donald Trump's comments doused optimism over China-US trade talks and reignited concerns on global economic growth. Read more about this here

9.03 am

Stocks rattles as impeachment inquiry of Trump raises new risks

Asian stocks fell on Wednesday after US lawmakers called for an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, increasing the prospects of prolonged political uncertainty in the world's largest economy.

The dramatic move by House of Representatives Democrats compounded investors' anxieties with confidence already shaken by new worries about US-China trade negotiations.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.82per cent, Japan's Nikkei fell 0.63per cent, while Australian shares fell 0.60per cent.

Chinese shares slumped and oil futures extended declines after Trump harshly criticised Beijing's trade practices in a speech at the United Nations, damping hopes for a resolution to the US-China trade war. Read more here