9.40 am

Early trade

The BSE index Sensex, after opening marginally higher, fell 56.63 points or 0.15 per cent to 37,006.68. The broader index Nifty too is trading in red at 10,991.80, lower by 0.11 per cent or 11.70 points. The bank and IT stocks are dragging the Sensex lower.

The top gainers in the Sensex pack are Vedanta, Asian Paints, Yes Bank, Tata Steel and ONGC while the laggards are HCL Technologies, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, HDFC and Hero MotoCorp. In the 50-share index, the stocks leading the positive pack are Titan, Vedanta, Yes Bank, JSW Steel and Tata Motors while the top losers are IBUL Housing Finance, HCL Technologies, UltraTech Cement, BPCL and Wipro.

9.30 am

Stocks in focus

The board of Bajaj Finance will meet on Tuesday to consider, inter alia, a proposal for raising of funds by way of qualified institutional placement, subject to regulatory/statutory approvals. Shareholders will be keen to know the quantum of funds the company plans to raise, the number of shares to be offered and the price at which those shares would be offered. The purpose of fund-raising and the response to the QIP will also attract investors’ attention.

The board of Balmer Lawrie & Co will meet on Tuesday to consider an issue of bonus shares. Shareholders would be interested to know the bonus ratio and the record date. Earlier in 2016, the PSU major had declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 3:1 (three shares for every one), and in 2013, it had rewarded its shareholders with a 3:4 (three shares for every four held) bonus issue. For FY19, Balmer Lawrie had posted a profit of ₹188.50 crore on revenues of ₹1,775.20 crore.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Monday said it has launched over-the-counter Lansoprazole capsules, used for treatment of frequent heartburn, in the US market. The company has launched Lansoprazole delayed-release capsules USP in the strength of 15 mg in the US market, as approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration, Dr Reddy’s said in a BSE filing. Last week, Dr Reddy’s had announced the launch of Fosaprepitant for injection in the US.

9.15 am

Opening bell

The 30-share BSE index Sensex opened at 37,169.46, marginally higher by 46.15 points against the previous close of 37,123.31. While the 50-share NSE index Nifty opened 26.15 points lower at 10,977.35 against the previous close of 11,003.50

9.10 am

Day Trading Guide

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹2243 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2230 2215 2257 2270 Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹2,230 levels

₹827 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 820 812 835 842 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of Infosys moves beyond ₹835 levels

₹239 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 237 234 242 245 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC falls below ₹237 levels

₹130 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 127 124 133 136 Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹127

₹1210 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1195 1180 1125 1140 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹1,125 levels

₹284 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 279 273 290 298 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹279 levels

₹2149 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2130 2110 2173 2195 Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹2,130 levels

11017 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 10970 10925 11070 11120 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rallies above 11,070 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9.00 am

Today's Pick

We recommend a buy in the stock of Jyothy Labs at the current levels of Rs 158.9. The stock jumped almost 7 per cent accompanied by above average volume, decisively breaking above a key resistance at ₹150. The short-term outlook is bullish for the stock and it has potential to trend upwards and reach the price targets of ₹165.5 and ₹168.5 in the upcoming trading sessions. Read our stock recommendation of Jythoy Labs here