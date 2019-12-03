Live Markets Live: Sensex, Nifty open flat

Get all the live market updates here

 

9:15 am

Opening bell

The BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty opened Tuesday's session little changed from their Monday close. The Sensex was at 40,801, down 35 points or 0.09 per cent lower, while the Nifty was flat at 12,049.

 

9:10 am

Day Trading Guide for December 3, 2019

₹1265 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1250

1235

1277

1290

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹1,250 levels

 

₹692 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

680

670

702

710

Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of Infosys falls below ₹680 levels

 

₹244 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

241

238

247

250

Near-term stance is bearish for the stock of ITC. Sell in rallies while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹247 levels

 

₹128 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

125

122

131

134

As long as the stock of ONGC trades below ₹131, the near-term view remains bearish. Sell in rallies

 

₹1586 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1570

1555

1600

1615

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock drops below ₹1,570 levels

 

₹338 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

332

324

344

351

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss at ₹344 levels

 

₹2020 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2000

1980

2040

2060

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of TCS rebounds up from ₹2000 levels

 

12091 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

12050

12000

12140

12190

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the contract declines below 12,050 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9:00 am

Today's Pick: Escorts (₹662.5): Buy

The stock of Escorts gained 3.9 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Monday and closed above the 21-day moving average. This rally provides investors with a short-term horizon an opportunity to buy the stock at current levels.

Since registering a 52-week low at ₹423 in late August this year, the stock has been in a medium-term uptrend. With the key support at around ₹630 cushioning the stock, it moved above this level over the past one-and-a-half month. The level of ₹630 will continue to act as a significant base. The stock hovers well above its 50- and 200-day moving averages. Click here to read in full Today's Pick on Escorts.

 

 

Published on December 03, 2019