9:15 am

Opening bell

The BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty opened Tuesday's session little changed from their Monday close. The Sensex was at 40,801, down 35 points or 0.09 per cent lower, while the Nifty was flat at 12,049.

9:10 am

Day Trading Guide for December 3, 2019

₹1265 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1250 1235 1277 1290 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹1,250 levels

₹692 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 680 670 702 710 Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of Infosys falls below ₹680 levels

₹244 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 241 238 247 250 Near-term stance is bearish for the stock of ITC. Sell in rallies while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹247 levels

₹128 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 125 122 131 134 As long as the stock of ONGC trades below ₹131, the near-term view remains bearish. Sell in rallies

₹1586 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1570 1555 1600 1615 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock drops below ₹1,570 levels

₹338 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 332 324 344 351 Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss at ₹344 levels

₹2020 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2000 1980 2040 2060 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of TCS rebounds up from ₹2000 levels

12091 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 12050 12000 12140 12190 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the contract declines below 12,050 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9:00 am

Today's Pick: Escorts (₹662.5): Buy

The stock of Escorts gained 3.9 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Monday and closed above the 21-day moving average. This rally provides investors with a short-term horizon an opportunity to buy the stock at current levels.

Since registering a 52-week low at ₹423 in late August this year, the stock has been in a medium-term uptrend. With the key support at around ₹630 cushioning the stock, it moved above this level over the past one-and-a-half month. The level of ₹630 will continue to act as a significant base. The stock hovers well above its 50- and 200-day moving averages. Click here to read in full Today's Pick on Escorts.