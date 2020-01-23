10:15 am

Daily rupee call: Stay on the sidelines as the rupee is range-bound

The rupee (INR) seems to have found good support at 71.24 against the dollar (USD) as that level has prevented the rupee from depreciating below it for second consecutive day. Against Tuesday’s close of 71.21, the local currency closed marginally higher at 71.19 yesterday. The one-year forward spread of the USDINR currency pair has slipped below 300 points, indicating softening demand for the dollar in the forward market. This might result in rupee strengthening. Click here to read in full the Daily Rupee Call.

Rupee slips 3 paise against dollar in early trade

The rupee depreciated by 3 paise to 71.22 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday amid rising demand for the greenback vis-a-vis other currencies overseas, even as crude oil prices eased. Besides, foreign fund outflows also weighed on the local unit, forex dealers said. Click here to read in full the rupee report.

Asian shares wilt, oil tumbles as China virus spreads

Asian shares and United States (US) stocks fell on Thursday as investors remained anxious about the spread of a new flu-like virus in China just as millions prepared to travel for the Lunar New Year.

Oil futures tumbled to seven-week lows as the contagion was expected to hit airline travel, while the International Energy Agency's warning of an oil surplus and a larger-than-expected increase in US crude inventories re-kindled fears of excess supply. Click here to read in full the Asian markets report.

What to Watch: GHCL board meets for results, buyback

The board of GHCL will meet on Thursday for quarterly results and also to consider and evaluate a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company and matters incidental thereto. Shareholders will closely monitor the issue size, number of shares to be bought back, price and mode of buyback (whether from open market or through tender route) and promoters’ intention (whether to participate or not). The record date will be a crucial factor if it’s through the tender route.

HDFC Life, Canara Bank, PVR, Biocon results

Thursday will see about 40 firms declaring their Q3 FY20 results. These include Apar Ind, Automotive Samplings, Biocon, Canara Bank, Cholamandalam Inv, CDSL, DB Corp, Dishman Carbogen, EIH Associated, GMM Pfaulder, HDFC Life, Indoco Remedies, Indiabulls Ventures, JM Financial, Karuturi Global (Septembe qtr), Kokuyo Camlin, Nelco, Pioneer Distilleries, Oriental Bank, PNB Housing, PVR, Radico Khaitan, Rane Brake, Reliance Nippon, Zee Media and Zensar Tech.

Opening bell

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened Thursday's session in the green.

The Sensex was at 41,185, up 69 points or 0.17 per cent firmer, while the Nifty quoted at 12,119, up 12 points or 0.1 per cent higher.

Day Trading Guide for Thursday, January 23, 2019

₹1241 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1230 1215 1260 1275 The stock tests a key support at current levels. Go long if it reverses higher from ₹1,230 with a fixed stop-loss

₹769 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 755 745 775 800 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock advances above ₹775 levels

₹238 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 236 233 241 244 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC falls below ₹237 levels

₹116 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 115 110 120 125 ONGC is testing its 52-week low and hence short the stock only if it falls below ₹115 with stop-loss at ₹120

₹1535 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1515 1500 1545 1560 Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock drops below ₹1,520 levels

₹315 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 310 300 320 327 Go long if the stock declines to ₹310 as that level is a strong support. Place stop-loss at ₹305

₹2209 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2190 2150 2210 2225 Initiate fresh long position with a tight stop-loss if the stock of TCS breaks out of resistance and ₹2,210.

12149 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 12130 12100 12200 12250 Fresh short positions can be initiated with stop-loss at 12,250 if the contract rallies to 12,200 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Today's Pick: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co (₹506.5): Buy

Traders can buy the stock of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company as it seems to have resumed its uptrend after a correction.

After declining in early January 2019, the stock has been in a strong uptrend. It appreciated from ₹277 levels to ₹537.3 — its lifetime high. What followed was a price correction that resulted in stock depreciating to ₹471. The stock has bounced from that level and closed above the important level of ₹500 on Tuesday. Thus, the price has formed higher high on the daily chart, indicating renewed bullish momentum. Also, the stock has closed above both 21- and 50-DMAs. Click here to read in full the Today's Pick on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.