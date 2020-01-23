Live Markets Live: Benchmark indices open firm

10:15 am

Daily rupee call: Stay on the sidelines as the rupee is range-bound

 

The rupee (INR) seems to have found good support at 71.24 against the dollar (USD) as that level has prevented the rupee from depreciating below it for second consecutive day. Against Tuesday’s close of 71.21, the local currency closed marginally higher at 71.19 yesterday. The one-year forward spread of the USDINR currency pair has slipped below 300 points, indicating softening demand for the dollar in the forward market. This might result in rupee strengthening. Click here to read in full the Daily Rupee Call.

 

10:05 am

Rupee slips 3 paise against dollar in early trade

 

The rupee depreciated by 3 paise to 71.22 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday amid rising demand for the greenback vis-a-vis other currencies overseas, even as crude oil prices eased. Besides, foreign fund outflows also weighed on the local unit, forex dealers said. Click here to read in full the rupee report.

 

9:55 am

Asian shares wilt, oil tumbles as China virus spreads

 

Asian shares and United States (US) stocks fell on Thursday as investors remained anxious about the spread of a new flu-like virus in China just as millions prepared to travel for the Lunar New Year.

Oil futures tumbled to seven-week lows as the contagion was expected to hit airline travel, while the International Energy Agency's warning of an oil surplus and a larger-than-expected increase in US crude inventories re-kindled fears of excess supply. Click here to read in full the Asian markets report.

9:35 am

What to Watch: GHCL board meets for results, buyback

The board of GHCL will meet on Thursday for quarterly results and also to consider and evaluate a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company and matters incidental thereto. Shareholders will closely monitor the issue size, number of shares to be bought back, price and mode of buyback (whether from open market or through tender route) and promoters’ intention (whether to participate or not). The record date will be a crucial factor if it’s through the tender route.

HDFC Life, Canara Bank, PVR, Biocon results

Thursday will see about 40 firms declaring their Q3 FY20 results. These include Apar Ind, Automotive Samplings, Biocon, Canara Bank, Cholamandalam Inv, CDSL, DB Corp, Dishman Carbogen, EIH Associated, GMM Pfaulder, HDFC Life, Indoco Remedies, Indiabulls Ventures, JM Financial, Karuturi Global (Septembe qtr), Kokuyo Camlin, Nelco, Pioneer Distilleries, Oriental Bank, PNB Housing, PVR, Radico Khaitan, Rane Brake, Reliance Nippon, Zee Media and Zensar Tech.

9:15 am

Opening bell

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened Thursday's session in the green.

The Sensex was at 41,185, up 69 points or 0.17 per cent firmer, while the Nifty quoted at 12,119, up 12 points or 0.1 per cent higher.

 

9:10 am

Day Trading Guide for Thursday, January 23, 2019

₹1241 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1230

1215

1260

1275

The stock tests a key support at current levels. Go long if it reverses higher from ₹1,230 with a fixed stop-loss

 

₹769 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

755

745

775

800

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock advances above ₹775 levels

 

₹238 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

236

233

241

244

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC falls below ₹237 levels

 

₹116 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

115

110

120

125

ONGC is testing its 52-week low and hence short the stock only if it falls below ₹115 with stop-loss at ₹120

 

₹1535 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1515

1500

1545

1560

Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock drops below ₹1,520 levels

 

₹315 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

310

300

320

327

Go long if the stock declines to ₹310 as that level is a strong support. Place stop-loss at ₹305

 

₹2209 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2190

2150

2210

2225

Initiate fresh long position with a tight stop-loss if the stock of TCS breaks out of resistance and ₹2,210.

 

12149 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

12130

12100

12200

12250

Fresh short positions can be initiated with stop-loss at 12,250 if the contract rallies to 12,200 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9:00 am

Today's Pick: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co (₹506.5): Buy

 

Traders can buy the stock of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company as it seems to have resumed its uptrend after a correction.

After declining in early January 2019, the stock has been in a strong uptrend. It appreciated from ₹277 levels to ₹537.3 — its lifetime high. What followed was a price correction that resulted in stock depreciating to ₹471. The stock has bounced from that level and closed above the important level of ₹500 on Tuesday. Thus, the price has formed higher high on the daily chart, indicating renewed bullish momentum. Also, the stock has closed above both 21- and 50-DMAs. Click here to read in full the Today's Pick on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

 

Published on January 23, 2020