Live Markets Live: Benchmark indices spike up in opening session, Sensex surges 319 points to 41,299

BL Internet Desk

Nifty up 96 points at 12,128

 

 

9:15 am

Opening bell

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, surged nearly 1 per cent at the open on Tuesday.

The Sensex was quoted at 41,299, up 319 points or 0.78 per cent, while the Nifty raced up 96 points or 0.80 per cent to trade at 12,128.

 

 

9:10 am

Day Trading Guide for Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1240 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1225

1210

1254

1270

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹1,225 levels

 

₹773 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

767

760

780

786

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of Infosys advances above ₹780 levels

 

₹210 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

207

204

214

217

Near-term stance is once again bearish for the stock of ITC. Sell on rallies with a fixed stop-loss at ₹214 levels

 

₹106 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

103

100

110

114

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹110 levels

 

₹1436 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1418

1405

1450

1467

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only of the stock gains above ₹1,450 levels

 

₹318 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

312

305

325

333

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses higher from ₹312 levels

 

₹2162 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2140

2120

2180

2200

Consider taking long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS rebounds up from ₹2,140 levels

 

12040 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11985

11940

12090

12140

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the contract falls below 11,985 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

 

9:00 am

Today's Pick: Fortis Healthcare (₹164.4): Buy

A Fortis hospital building is pictured in New Delhi. File Photo   -  Reuters

 

Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Fortis Healthcare at current levels. The stock had gained 5 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Friday, breaking above a key resistance at ₹158. Also, it had surged 8 per cent last week, strengthening the short-term uptrend that has been in place from the December 2019 low of ₹129. Click here to read in full Today's Pick on Fortis Healthcare.

 

Published on February 11, 2020