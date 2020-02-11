9:15 am

Opening bell

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, surged nearly 1 per cent at the open on Tuesday.

The Sensex was quoted at 41,299, up 319 points or 0.78 per cent, while the Nifty raced up 96 points or 0.80 per cent to trade at 12,128.

9:10 am

Day Trading Guide for Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1240 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1225 1210 1254 1270 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹1,225 levels

₹773 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 767 760 780 786 Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of Infosys advances above ₹780 levels

₹210 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 207 204 214 217 Near-term stance is once again bearish for the stock of ITC. Sell on rallies with a fixed stop-loss at ₹214 levels

₹106 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 103 100 110 114 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹110 levels

₹1436 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1418 1405 1450 1467 Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only of the stock gains above ₹1,450 levels

₹318 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 312 305 325 333 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses higher from ₹312 levels

₹2162 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2140 2120 2180 2200 Consider taking long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS rebounds up from ₹2,140 levels

12040 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 11985 11940 12090 12140 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the contract falls below 11,985 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9:00 am

Today's Pick: Fortis Healthcare (₹164.4): Buy

Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Fortis Healthcare at current levels. The stock had gained 5 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Friday, breaking above a key resistance at ₹158. Also, it had surged 8 per cent last week, strengthening the short-term uptrend that has been in place from the December 2019 low of ₹129. Click here to read in full Today's Pick on Fortis Healthcare.