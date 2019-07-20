Stocks

What to watch: McNally Bharat gets order booster

| Updated on July 19, 2019 Published on July 20, 2019

McNally Bharat Engg Co on Friday said that it has received an order from NLC India for road construction-related work at Odisha. The order is worth ₹10.44 crore. The project has to be completed within 12 months from the handing over of the site, the company further said. The scope of work of the contract includes providing necessary labour, materials, construction equipment tools and plants. Shareholders will closely monitor execution of the work.

