MCX-Zinc tracing a sideways trend

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
The September futures contract of zinc in Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), which has been rallying in the past couple of months, seems to have entered a consolidation phase. The contract is now oscillating between ₹192 and ₹200; but the price remains above the 21-day moving average (DMA). However, the rally seems to be weakening and a prolonged period of sideways movement can open up the likelihood of a correction.
The loss in the upward momentum is shown by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicators in the daily chart. The RSI is showing a bearish divergence and has been moving down slowly during the past week. The MACD has turned its trajectory downwards. While these are indications that the bears could be gaining ground, a downtrend cannot be confirmed until the price stays above ₹192.
On the back of the above developments, if the contract breaches the support at ₹192, the short-term outlook might turn bearish where the price could decline to ₹178 – the 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement of the previous rally. But if the bulls manage to come back and lift the contract above the critical resistance of ₹200, it can advance to ₹214 pretty quickly.
While the contract in MCX is showing signs of weakness, globally the uptrend remains strong. The three-month rolling forward contract of zinc in London Metal Exchange (LME) broke out of the important hurdle of $2,500, opening the door for further strengthening. A rally from here can positively impact the contract in the MCX.
While the contract in MCX is charting a sideways trend, the price in the international market continues to rally considerably. Nevertheless, the next leg of trend will remain uncertain until the contract lies within ₹192 and ₹200. Importantly, the direction of break can be taken as a clue and fresh positions can be initiated along that direction.
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Starting international operations involves coordination with governments across the world
While measures such as selling 100 per cent stake and reducing Air India’s debt enhance the carrier’s appeal, ...
Brokerage has been growing 100% YoY over the last three years, says Nithin Kamath
The stock of SBI Cards, since confirming a double bottom chart pattern in the daily chart in early June, has ...
₹1131 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1120110011451160 Go long in the stock with stop-loss at ₹1,120 if the ...
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
* Domestic violence is faced by women irrespective of the social class you belong toWorking from home during ...
Nisha Susan’s debut collection of short stories looks at how the internet has curated modern human ...
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...