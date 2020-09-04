Stocks

MCX-Zinc tracing a sideways trend

Akhil Nallamuthu BL Research Bureau | Updated on September 03, 2020 Published on September 04, 2020

The September futures contract of zinc in Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), which has been rallying in the past couple of months, seems to have entered a consolidation phase. The contract is now oscillating between ₹192 and ₹200; but the price remains above the 21-day moving average (DMA). However, the rally seems to be weakening and a prolonged period of sideways movement can open up the likelihood of a correction.

The loss in the upward momentum is shown by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicators in the daily chart. The RSI is showing a bearish divergence and has been moving down slowly during the past week. The MACD has turned its trajectory downwards. While these are indications that the bears could be gaining ground, a downtrend cannot be confirmed until the price stays above ₹192.

On the back of the above developments, if the contract breaches the support at ₹192, the short-term outlook might turn bearish where the price could decline to ₹178 – the 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement of the previous rally. But if the bulls manage to come back and lift the contract above the critical resistance of ₹200, it can advance to ₹214 pretty quickly.

While the contract in MCX is showing signs of weakness, globally the uptrend remains strong. The three-month rolling forward contract of zinc in London Metal Exchange (LME) broke out of the important hurdle of $2,500, opening the door for further strengthening. A rally from here can positively impact the contract in the MCX.

Trading strategy

While the contract in MCX is charting a sideways trend, the price in the international market continues to rally considerably. Nevertheless, the next leg of trend will remain uncertain until the contract lies within ₹192 and ₹200. Importantly, the direction of break can be taken as a clue and fresh positions can be initiated along that direction.

 

technical analysis
ZINC
