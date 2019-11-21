Media stocks continue to rise for the second day; up 3%

Can Jaishankar rev up the diplomatic corps?
As India seeks greater influence in global policy-making, an understaffed foreign service needs to be reshaped
Media shares were trading with gains for the second consecutive day on Thursday led by Zee Entertainment gaining over 12 per cent.
As media mogul Subhash Chandra finally agrees to give up control over Zee Entertainment by deciding to sell his 16.5 per cent stakes in the company, investors are already flocking in. The issue has already been oversubscribed nearly three times, Chandra's son Punit Goenka said in a statement.
“I am overwhelmed by the positive response received from our investors. Glad to share that the book was oversubscribed by approximately three times. I am grateful to our lenders and investors for their trust and support. I remain committed to elevating ZEE to a global media & entertainment powerhouse”, Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises, said.
Also, Japan's Sony Corp is in talks to acquire a stake in Mukesh Ambani's TV business, Network18 Media & Investments Ltd, Bloomberg reported on Thursday. Sony is doing the due diligence and considering several potential deal options, the agency reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The shares of Network18 has risen 11.46 per cent (at 2.30 pm) to trade at Rs 28.70.
Shares of Balaji Telefilms (up 9.23 per cent), Jagran Prakashan (up 7.51 per cent), Music Broadcast (up 6.5 per cent) and Zee Media Corporation (up 4.43 per cent) were the top gainers in the media index.
TV18 Broadcast (up 3.52 per cent), TV Today Network (up 1.35 per cent), PVR (up 1.35 per cent), Saregama (up 1.25 per cent) and Hathway Cable (up 1.01 per cent) too were trading higher.
The Nifty Media index was trading 3.73 per cent up at 1,932.70 at 2.30 pm.
Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was down 7.70 points at 11,991.40 while the BSE Sensex was up 37.09 points at 40,688.73.
As India seeks greater influence in global policy-making, an understaffed foreign service needs to be reshaped
Will our personal and professional productivity increase if we migrate to a four-day work week?
Can the revolt by women in Japan lead to a global rethink on hiring policies that focus too much on ...
Good display and impressive specs for the price make the 10-inch tablet a value-for-money deal
Short for ‘Number of Periods’, NPER can help one know how long it will take for an investment to grow to a ...
A parent/guardian could invest in the name of the child and operate it until they turn 18
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
The ongoing International Pepper Community meeting, declaring huge carry forward stocks in some producing ...
Eighteen women from Kerala craft a fitting response to the misogyny apologists in a state divided by the ...
Stories of childhood in this neighbourhood in Mumbai centred on the watermelon juice from Edward the VIII
On lockdown for over 100 days, Kashmir’s plight has crippled its artistes — painters and poets, playwrights ...
Crossing the border from Pakistan, thousands of Hindu refugees hope to soon reach a destination called Indian ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...