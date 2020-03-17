Stocks

Company news: Meera Industries procures export orders

Meera Industries, a twisting, cabling, winding and other innovative yarn processing machine manufacturer, has procured export orders worth $238,000. The orders are from ZM Makina Tekstil, Turkey: $180,000; and Tecelagem Inducor LTDA, Brazil: $58,000. Shares of Meera Industries closed 1.92 per cent higher at ₹53 on the BSE.

