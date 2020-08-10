MF equity inflows turns negative for first time in many years

For the first time in many years, the equity schemes of mutual funds registered an outflow of ₹2,489 crore in July, on the back of huge redemption and negative returns delivered by most schemes even over longer term of three and five years.

The investment in equity schemes hit a new low at ₹240 crore in July.

However, equity schemes asset under management was up in July at ₹7.37 lakh crore (₹7.01 lakh crore) due to uptick in market.

Overall, asset under management of mutual funds in July was up at ₹27.11 lakh crore (₹25.48 lakh crore) largely due to inflow into debt schemes.

Debt funds inflows increased to ₹91,391 crore (₹2,862 crore).