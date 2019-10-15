Mindtree, AB Money, Federal Bank results

Aditya Birla Money, Eimco Elecon (India), Federal Bank, DB Corp, Hathway Cable & Datacom, MindTree, Kokuyo Camlin and Mro-Tek Realty will declare their quarterly results for the period ended September 2019 on Wednesday.

BNP Paribas expects Mindtree to report a revenue growth of 2.3 per cent q-o-q on large deal wins ramping up. Analysts would be looking for updates on the new CEO strategy, FY20 revenue and margin, digital revenue, top accounts, and recent deal wins.