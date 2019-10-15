Stocks

Mindtree, AB Money, Federal Bank results

| Updated on October 15, 2019 Published on October 15, 2019

Aditya Birla Money, Eimco Elecon (India), Federal Bank, DB Corp, Hathway Cable & Datacom, MindTree, Kokuyo Camlin and Mro-Tek Realty will declare their quarterly results for the period ended September 2019 on Wednesday.

BNP Paribas expects Mindtree to report a revenue growth of 2.3 per cent q-o-q on large deal wins ramping up. Analysts would be looking for updates on the new CEO strategy, FY20 revenue and margin, digital revenue, top accounts, and recent deal wins.

Published on October 15, 2019
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd
Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd
DB Corp
Federal Bank Ltd
Mindtree Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
TCS shares to turn ex-dividend on Thursday