Motilal Oswal AMC splits Nasdaq 100 ETF face value

Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company has split its Nasdaq 100 ETF face value to ₹1 from ₹10. The ex-date and record date for the split was Thursday and Friday, respectively. Consequently, the balance unit holding of the existing unitholders of the Scheme as per the depositories’ records as on Friday will increase proportionately. However, this will not impact the current value of holdings of the unitholders, it said.

The asset under management of Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 ETF crossed ₹4,000 crore as of Wednesday.