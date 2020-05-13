MSCI index rejig: Who’s in and who’s out

A crushing blow for airports
The air-transport ecosystem, a key driver of economies worldwide, is floundering
The half-yearly review for the MSCI India index, carried out on Wednesday, has seen the inclusion of six stocks — Abbott India, IPCA Laboratories, Jubilant FoodWorks, Power Finance Corp, Tata Consumer and Torrent Pharma.
Ashok Leyland, Bank of Baroda, Cummins India, M&M Financial and Tata Power have been excluded. The changes will take effect from the close of May 29, MSCI said in a release.
According to market sources, MSCI, in its Semi Annual Index Review, included five stocks and excluded four in the MSCI India Standard index. The inclusions are: Biocon Ltd, Indraprastha Gas, Jubilant Foodworks, Tata Consumer Products (formerly Tata Global Beverages) and Torrent Pharmaceuticals. Ashok Leyland, Mahindra & Mahindra Fin Services Ltd, Shriram Transport Finance and Tata Power have been excluded.
MSCI has also rejigged its India SmallCap Index, which saw the entry of 13 stocks — Amber Enterprises, Ashok Leyland, Cummins India, Emami, Future Retail, GMM Pfaudler, IndiaMart Intermesh, M&M Financial, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Nippon Life India, NLC India, Relaxo Footwear and Tata Power.
On the other hand, 52 stocks — including Abbott India, Adani Green Energy, Allcargo Logistics, Arvind Fashions, Ashoka Buildcon, Birla Soft, BSE, Caplin Point, CPCL, Dish TV, Dishman Carbogen, eClerx, Equitas Holdings, Future Consumer, GE T&D, Gujarat Alkalies, GSFC, HFCL, Himadri Speciality, IFB Industries, Intellect Design, IPCA Lab, Jagaran Prakashan, J&K Bank, Jamna Auto, JIndal Saw, JK Tyre & Ind, Jubilant FoodWorks, Karnataka Bank, KPIT Technologies, La Opala, Lemon Tree Hotels, Mahindra Holidays, Nagarjuna Construction, Nilkamal, Nocil, Phillips Carbon, PFC, Prism Johnson, PTC India, Raymond, Repco Home Finance, Sadbhav Engineering, Shoppers Stop, South Indian Bank, Sterling & Wilson, Tata Consumer Products, Vardhman Textiles, VRL Logistics. Welspun Corp and Zensar Technologies — have been excluded from the SmallCap index.
