Fire accident at Nandan Denim's Piplej factory

A fire broke out in the shirting section of the weaving division of Nandan Denim's factory at Piplej, Ahmedabad, in the late hours of Saturday. The fire was brought under control on Sunday after best efforts from employees, company's fire tenders and safety officers and fire brigade officials , the company informed the exchanges on Monday. Seven people have been reported to be dead and an FIR has been lodged against six officials including two promoters and a wholetime director.

A detailed investigation is on and three officials including a wholetime director have been arrested, it further said in the notice. The production facility at Piplej has been shut down and would be reopened after suggested measures are complied with and inspected. Shares of Nandan Denim crashed 11.8 per cent to ₹27.30 on the BSE.