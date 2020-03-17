Stocks

Broker's call: Natco Pharma (Sell)

| Updated on March 16, 2020 Published on March 17, 2020

Geojit Financial Services

Natco Pharma (Sell)

CMP: ₹562.65

Target: ₹534

Nacto Pharma is an R&D focussed, vertically integrated pharmaceutical company with an experienced management team and presence across multiple speciality therapeutic segments.

Key takeaways: a) Total revenues declined by 11.6 per cent with sales of formulations degrowing by 19.7 per cent on a y-o-y basis.

 b) Net profit was down 34.5 per cent y-o-y as other expenses included a one-time provision of ₹15 crore for bad debts.

 c) The launch of Revlimid will be dependent on the court trial that will take place in Canada during the month of March

 d) Key drivers of revenue in FY20E-FY22E will be India, Brazil and Canada.

 We revise downward our revenue estimates by 15 per cent/18 per cent for FY20/21E while the PAT estimate by 18 per cent in both FY20 and FY21 to factor ongoing downtrend in earnings.

 We value at 15x on FY22E EPS and retain the Sell rating with a revised target price of ₹534.

Published on March 17, 2020
Natco Pharma Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Massive short-selling prolongs market agony