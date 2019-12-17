Stocks

Company news: NBCC (India)

| Updated on December 17, 2019 Published on December 17, 2019

NBCC (India) has bagged an order worth about ₹200 crore from Odisha Thermal Power Corporation Ltd. The State PSU has signed an MoU with NBCC for award of civil construction and various developmental works for the thermal power plant. Meanwhile, in an another disclosure to the exchanges, the NBCC said the Delhi Development Authority has revised the conditions of MoU for the Integrated Development work of East Delhi Hub, Karkardooma. The total estimated cost of the development of Phase-I of this project is ₹1,393 crore. Shares of NBCC closed 1.3 per cent higher at ₹35.25 on the BSE.

Published on December 17, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
BSE to remain open on February 1 for trading