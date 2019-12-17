Company news: NBCC (India)

NBCC (India) has bagged an order worth about ₹200 crore from Odisha Thermal Power Corporation Ltd. The State PSU has signed an MoU with NBCC for award of civil construction and various developmental works for the thermal power plant. Meanwhile, in an another disclosure to the exchanges, the NBCC said the Delhi Development Authority has revised the conditions of MoU for the Integrated Development work of East Delhi Hub, Karkardooma. The total estimated cost of the development of Phase-I of this project is ₹1,393 crore. Shares of NBCC closed 1.3 per cent higher at ₹35.25 on the BSE.