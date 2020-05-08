Stocks

NCD issue: Manappuram Fin gets nod

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on May 08, 2020 Published on May 08, 2020

 

Manappuram Finance and IIFL Finance on Friday said the Financial Resource Committee of their board of directors have approved the allotment of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to raise ₹100 crore each on private placement basis.

The non-banking finance companies, in their respective stock exchange filings said, the NCDs will have a face value of ₹10 lakh. Manappurm Finance said its three-year NCDs carry a coupon rate of 9 per cent and will be listed on BSE. IIFL Finance said its three-year NCDs carry a coupon rate of 9 per cent and will be listed on the NSE. The company added that its NCDs are one-time secured by way of first paripassu charge on the mortgaged properties and charge over the receivables.

